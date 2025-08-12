Ginuwine Set To Serenade San Diego At SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular

Source: Courtesy / TV One

SeaWorld San Diego turns up the heat this summer as multiplatinum R&B superstar Ginuwine takes the stage for one unforgettable night. Read more about their viral summer spectacular concert series inside.

The singer, best known for his 1996 smash hit “Pony,” will bring his smooth vocals, timeless hits, and magnetic stage presence to the scenic Bayside Amphitheater as part of the park’s Summer Spectacular Concert Series.

Included with regular park admission, the concert offers fans the perfect mix of music and atmosphere. Set against the stunning backdrop of Mission Bay, Ginuwine’s performance promises to weave soulful ballads and upbeat chart-toppers into a setlist brimming with passion and energy. Known for his charismatic live shows, Ginuwine is expected to deliver the kind of connection and storytelling that has made him a favorite in the R&B world for decades.

For those seeking an enhanced concert night, SeaWorld is offering a VIP upgrade with reserved seating at the Bayside Amphitheater plus one free drink ticket. This grants fans a chance to enjoy the show in style.

The Summer Spectacular Concert Series, running Saturdays from June 21 to August 23, celebrates iconic R&B, hip-hop, and rap from the ’90s and early 2000s. With past shows celebrated artists like Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka, Ying Yang Twins and Trina, it’s been a summer spectacular for sure. The season will wrap up on August 23rd with The Turnt Up Tour featuring Petey Pablo, Paul Wall, J-Kwon, and Bubba Sparxxx. The best way to catch all the concerts is by becoming a Pass Member, which grants unlimited summer admission with no blockout dates.

Beyond the music, guests can make a full day of it. The Summer Spectacular features everything from thrilling coasters and family-friendly rides to educational animal presentations and all-new entertainment. Highlights include a vibrant summer parade, stunt shows, dazzling fireworks, the immersive Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience, and coasters after dark. Longtime fans of the park will also be excited for the upcoming return of the legendary Journey to Atlantis, San Diego’s first water coaster.

SeaWorld’s Summer Sale offers even more incentive. Guests can purchase an Annual Pass and get a second pass for 50% off for a limited time. Annual Pass Members enjoy year-round visits, free parking, guest tickets, and exclusive discounts.

Be sure to catch Ginuwine at Seaworld San Diego this Saturday, August 16th at 6:00 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit their website here.

Ginuwine Set To Serenade San Diego At SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular was originally published on globalgrind.com