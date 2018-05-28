Features
Blessings: Teen Receives An Epic Gift When Photo Of Him Busing To Gradation Goes Viral

It takes a village.

University Graduates Sitting in a Row

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

One Alabama teenager got all the blessing when folks realized he was in need.

Corey Patrick was traveling to his Tarrant High School graduation — only thing is, he didn’t have a ride to get him there. He end up trekking to the bus stop and taking public transportation dressed in his cap and gown.

Bus driver DeJuanna Beasel was so inspired by Corey’s determination, she snapped a pic and posted it on Facebook. It has since received over 42,000 shares.

“I didn’t do it because I knew him,” DeJuanna told New York Daily News. “I just did it because he got on my bus and I was inspired that he got on by himself and he was so determined to get it with no one backing him.”

Corey has attended Tarrant schools since elementary school, however, him and his mom recently moved to an area about 14 miles away. According to his mom Felicia White, Corey woke up at 4:30 a.m. each morning to take a 5:41 bus to school. His family had no other means of transportation and Corey didn’t want to miss out on his senior year with his friends.

“Even when he would get out of school he couldn’t get from that side of town until 5:19 when the bus runs back over there,” White said. “So he doesn’t make it back this way until about 6:30 or 7 o’clock.”

Well now all that has changed since radio host Rickey Smiley peeped Corey’s photo and has since gifted him a car.

And that’s not all.

Corey has also received more than $11,000 thanks to a GoFundMe page that was started last Wednesday.

And finally, he was reportedly offered a full scholarship to Jacksonville University where he wants to major in computer science.

Seems like Corey’s future in bright…and thank goodness he now has a car to get him there!

Blessings: Teen Receives An Epic Gift When Photo Of Him Busing To Gradation Goes Viral was originally published on globalgrind.com

