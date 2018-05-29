Features
Reminder: Kaepernick’s Kneel Was Recommended By U.S. Soldier

After he sat out the national anthem during a preseason game, Kaep took the advice of a former service member and began kneeling out of respect.

colin Kaepernick

Source: Colin Kaepernick / Getty

After the NFL’s decision to punish teams whose players don’t stand for the national anthem, and this weekend’s report that 25 percent of players may refuse to play until Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have roster spots, it’s worth revisiting how this all started in the first place.

In the video below, a U.S. veteran explains meeting with Kaepernick and suggesting he kneel instead of sit, out of respect. Kaep invited him after receiving a letter expressing disappointment in his choice to sit.

”My initial response was anger. I was pulling for this guy and he just pissed on my flag.”

But after hearing the quarterback’s reason for sitting, the vet recommended a slightly different approach. “I suggested kneeling, because people kneel to pray, or we’ll kneel in front of a fallen brother’s grave. You know, to show respect.” He continued, “That’s an important step that he’s taken, I think other people need to take a step to and maybe listen to him.”

