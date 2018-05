Columbus Airport Security Stops Man with loaded handgun from Boarding Plane

TSA was on point this morning at Columbus’s own John Glen International Airport! They stopped a man from boarding one of the planes with a loaded handgun.

The man was stopped by officers early this morning just after 5 a.m. He had a loaded Ruger LCP .380 handgun per TSA. TSA detected the firearm in the man’s carry-on bag as it went along the conveyor belt in the checkpoint X-ray machine. Police were immediately contacted. They have detected 10 firearms this year so far and 15 last year.

