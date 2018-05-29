Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Federal Court Rules Black Man Must Return To Prison After Already Serving 21 Years

5 reads
Leave a comment

When the Obama Administration changed the guidelines for sentencing drug offenders for crack cocaine, it opened up a number of cases to be reduced, allowing some offenders to appeal their cases and be released early. Matthew Charles, a resident of Nashville, Tennessee had originally served 21 years of a 35-year sentence for selling crack cocaine to an undercover informant in 1996. He was later released, allowed to restart his life and become a model citizen.

Now he has to go back to prison after the US Attorney’s office appealed the ruling, calling him a “career offender.”

“The whole thing pisses me off to be honest,” Charles’ friend John Hairston told Nashville Public Radio. “But it underscores how big a need there is for some reform in the justice system. I don’t care what they say.”

Since his release, Charles studied to get a GED and became a law clerk who helped other inmates understand their cases long after the public defender system had discarded them. Since his release he has held a job, volunteered in the community, build relationships with his family and girlfriend. Even while he was in prison, he never had a disciplinary infraction, not one. He even organized bible study courses and helped inmates who were illiterate with their own cases to help them from feeling embarrassed or ridiculed.

What a shame.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Federal Court Rules Black Man Must Return To Prison After Already Serving 21 Years was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Federal Court Rules Black Man Must Return To Prison After Already Serving 21 Years

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close