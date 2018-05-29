Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes & More React To ABC Canceling ‘Roseanne’

In the wake of the hit ABC sitcom “Roseanne” being cancelled Tuesday following a racist tweet from the show’s star Roseanne Barr, reactions from some our favorite Hollywood celebs have poured in from Twitter.
As expected, there are some who support her but majority of Hollywood seems to be slamming Barr’s comments and praising the show being taken off the air. See some of your favorite celeb tweets below:
Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.
This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.
I just heard #rosanne is cancelled. My reaction— tears. I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc .
Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America….umm..now don't bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I'm still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets?
This morning @RobertIger quickly and easily determined that righteousness trumps profits by firing an open racist and anti-Semite from his company. If our elected officials had the courage to do the same by declaring that country trumps partisanship we’d have a healthier society.