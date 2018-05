Morgan Freeman Continues Filming New Movie Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

Morgan Freeman is heading back to work amid claims lodged against him of alleged sexual harassment. The 80-year-old actor was seen Monday on the set of the movie, “The Poison Rose.” In a CNN report last week, eight different women accused Freeman of harassment and inappropriate behavior that allegedly occurred at his production company, Revelations Entertainment. Freeman has denied the claims, and said he would never intentionally offend anyone or make them feel uneasy. He also said Friday he is devastated that his life is now at risk of being undermined.

