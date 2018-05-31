FAB FINDS: Lori Harvey Spotted With Ferragamo Bag By New Women’s Creative Director’s First Bag

Last year, Paul Andrew was appointed the new Women’s Creative Director for Salvatore Ferragamo and seven months later has unveiled his first bag for the Italian luxury brand.

The #FerragamoStudioBag celebrates this fusion with something for the modern creative woman: a bag with elegant lines, a robust form and lightweight design. Discover more: https://t.co/U5A28uZ6ex pic.twitter.com/utlsel8rhi — Salvatore Ferragamo (@Ferragamo) May 30, 2018

The Ferragamo Studio Bag has a classic shape with a top-handle tope and inspired by Ferragamo’s first studio, the Hollywood Boot Shop in Califormia.

The bag is available in four versatile sizes and in three colors including black, rose, and camel. There are two limited-edition bags in silver and color-blocked, giving us five sku’s in total. It’s luxurious with studded bottoms and an updated Gancini closure. It even features a removeable strap so it can be worn as a cross-body in addition to hand held.

The campaign is being modeled by Ferragamo’s muse, Ana Kras, who will be releasing a series of short films and photos inspired by the bag.

Lori Harvey was spotted on Rodeo Drive with the new bag and looks super chic with her black turtleneck and jeans (get a similar look here).

The bag will set you back $2400.00 and is available at Ferragamo.com.

Beauties, will you be purchasing?

