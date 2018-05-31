NBA Finals 2018, Everything You Need to Know

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

NBA Finals 2018, Everything You Need to Know

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 NBA Finals - Game Four

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Via | ESPN

5-on-5: How far can LeBron carry the Cavs in this Finals rematch?

What are the biggest things to watch for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in their fourth straight NBA Finals matchup? How can Cleveland pull the upset?

Our NBA experts answer the big questions heading into the Finals.

1. What’s the most important thing to watch for the Cavaliers in the Finals?

Amin Elhassan, ESPN.com: Can the Cavs’ defense be more consistent? Glass half-full: A defense that was bottom-two in the NBA during the regular season managed to be about league average in the postseason, allowing 105.9 points per 100 possessions. Glass half-empty: That defensive rating comes with a lot of variance, with Cleveland posting six games in which it allowed more than 110 points per 100 possessions. The Cavs have to find a way to be more disciplined and vigilant consistently throughout 48 minutes against a Warriors team that doesn’t need much daylight to blow a game wide-open.

READ MORE

 

NBA Finals 2018, Everything You Need to Know was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading NBA Finals 2018, Everything You Need to Know

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close