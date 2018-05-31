Entertainment
Nouritress Hair System Owner DeShawn Bullard Discusses Hair Loss In Women [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Maurette Brown Clark had the chance to talk with DeShawn Bullard, owner of Nouritress Hair System, who addressed her experiences with hair lost in wake of Jada Pinkett Smith’s recent reveal about the struggle. Press play up top!

was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

