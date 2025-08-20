Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

Source: Trevor Srednick / Getty

Cincinnati is putting the spotlight on everybody’s favorite snack: the chicken wing.

Wing Week is back through Sunday, August 24th, with more than 50 restaurants offering $8 wing specials.

Arnold’s Bar & Grill is also hosting its infamous “Wings of Death Challenge.” The goal: eat 12 wings drenched in ghost pepper and Da Bomb Beyond Insanity sauce in under 12 minutes. Finish it, and you walk away with a custom Jason Snell T-shirt and the bragging rights that come with it.

For the dedicated wing fans, the Cincinnati Wing Week app lets you check in at each spot. Whoever racks up the most visits this week wins $500 in local restaurant gift cards.

Click here for the official wing week website.

Here’s the full list of participating restaurants:

Aces Pickleball Bar + Grill

Agave & Rye

Anderson Township Pub

Arnold’s Bar & Grill

Bandito Food Park + Cantina

Banh Lao Thai

Barleycorn’s

Beards & Bellies

Blind Squirrel

Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill

Bristol’s Burgers

Bucketheads

By Golly’s

Cork N Crust

Cowboy Sally’s Texas BBQ

deSha’s American Tavern

Dickmann’s Sports Barn & Brew

Dingle House

Fiona’s

Four Mile Pig

Free Parking Bar

Fretboard Brewing Company

Hawkers Alley

Highgrain Brewing

Incline Smoke Shack

Joella’s Hot Chicken

JTaps Sports Bar & Grill

L’Burg

Lalo Chino Latino

Little Miami Brewing Company

Lucious Q

Ludlow Garage

Madtree Brewing Co.

Mercer Social House

Moerlein Lager House

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

Nicholson’s Fine Food & Whiskey

O’Bryon’s Bar & Grill

Oakley Pub & Grill

Phat Banh Mi

Pho Lang Thang

Quan Hapa

Redwine & Co

RJ BBQ

Sea Cuisine Food Truck

Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom

Slatts Pub & Grill

Smoke Justis

Hi-Mark

The Hilltop

The Works Pizza Co.

Voodoo Brewpub West Chester

Wandering Monsters

Wings and Rings

