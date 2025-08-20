Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City
Cincinnati is putting the spotlight on everybody’s favorite snack: the chicken wing.
Wing Week is back through Sunday, August 24th, with more than 50 restaurants offering $8 wing specials.
Arnold’s Bar & Grill is also hosting its infamous “Wings of Death Challenge.” The goal: eat 12 wings drenched in ghost pepper and Da Bomb Beyond Insanity sauce in under 12 minutes. Finish it, and you walk away with a custom Jason Snell T-shirt and the bragging rights that come with it.
For the dedicated wing fans, the Cincinnati Wing Week app lets you check in at each spot. Whoever racks up the most visits this week wins $500 in local restaurant gift cards.
Click here for the official wing week website.
Here’s the full list of participating restaurants:
- Aces Pickleball Bar + Grill
- Agave & Rye
- Anderson Township Pub
- Arnold’s Bar & Grill
- Bandito Food Park + Cantina
- Banh Lao Thai
- Barleycorn’s
- Beards & Bellies
- Blind Squirrel
- Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill
- Bristol’s Burgers
- Bucketheads
- By Golly’s
- Cork N Crust
- Cowboy Sally’s Texas BBQ
- deSha’s American Tavern
- Dickmann’s Sports Barn & Brew
- Dingle House
- Fiona’s
- Four Mile Pig
- Free Parking Bar
- Fretboard Brewing Company
- Hawkers Alley
- Highgrain Brewing
- Incline Smoke Shack
- Joella’s Hot Chicken
- JTaps Sports Bar & Grill
- L’Burg
- Lalo Chino Latino
- Little Miami Brewing Company
- Lucious Q
- Ludlow Garage
- Madtree Brewing Co.
- Mercer Social House
- Moerlein Lager House
- Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
- Nicholson’s Fine Food & Whiskey
- O’Bryon’s Bar & Grill
- Oakley Pub & Grill
- Phat Banh Mi
- Pho Lang Thang
- Quan Hapa
- Redwine & Co
- RJ BBQ
- Sea Cuisine Food Truck
- Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom
- Slatts Pub & Grill
- Smoke Justis
- Hi-Mark
- The Hilltop
- The Works Pizza Co.
- Voodoo Brewpub West Chester
- Wandering Monsters
- Wings and Rings
Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City was originally published on wiznation.com
-
Steve Horstmeyer Retires After Five Decades
-
Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?
-
See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
-
The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium
-
Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend
-
Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement
-
Jacksonville Sheriff Defends Officer Who Punched Driver William Anthony McNeil Jr. During Traffic Stop
-
Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!