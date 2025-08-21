Trump Ordered Entire Mexico Border Wall Painted Black to Make It Too Hot to Climb

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Donald Trump has introduced a new twist to his ongoing border security plans — giving the U.S.-Mexico border wall a coat of black paint. According to the administration, this simple change could make the barrier even harder to climb, and officials believe it could also help reduce long-term maintenance costs.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem unveiled the update during a visit to the New Mexico border on Tuesday, August 19. Standing before reporters and a stretch of steel wall, she emphasized that the current structure is already a formidable barrier.

“This wall is very difficult to climb, almost impossible, and very hard to dig under,” Noem said. “But the president had an idea to make it even more secure. We are going to be painting it black.”

The reasoning, Noem explained, is rooted in the desert sun. “When something is painted black in high temperatures, it gets hotter. That extra heat will make it even harder for people to climb. It’s another way to discourage individuals from breaking our laws and crossing illegally.”

Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks added that the paint could have another advantage: slowing down rust on the steel.

This isn’t the first time Trump has floated the idea. In 2019, he ordered parts of the wall in Arizona to be painted black for the same purpose. However, when journalists visited a section in 2022, the paint had already started to peel less than 18 months later. Even so, the administration remains confident the new effort will make a difference.

To demonstrate her support, Noem grabbed a roller and personally painted part of the wall as cameras filmed. “A nation without borders is no nation at all,” she declared. “We are thankful for a president who understands that a secure border is critical to America’s future.”

The border wall has been one of Trump’s signature issues since his first term. While construction slowed after 2021, his second administration has doubled down on enforcement. This summer, Congress approved a $46 billion funding package for Customs and Border Protection to continue building and maintaining barriers.

Other measures have also expanded border security. Earlier this year, the Department of Defense designated two large National Defense Areas covering about 230 miles along the border in Texas and New Mexico. Anyone attempting to cross illegally in those areas can now be detained by both the military and CBP, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

For Trump, the wall remains more than a physical structure — it’s a symbol of his broader immigration stance. With the latest “paint it black” strategy, his administration is sending a clear message: the wall isn’t just here to stay, it’s getting an upgrade

