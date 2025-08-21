Listen Live
Music

Fantasia Featured On "Boots On The Ground" Remix

Fantasia Gets Her ‘Boots On The Ground’ in New Remix Of Viral Song

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
2024 ForbesBLK Summit
Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Fantasia has joined fellow Carolina native 803Fresh on the trail ride for the remix of the viral smash hit “Boots On The Ground.”

The remix definitely keeps the fan in your hand and you kicking up dust as Fantasia comes in with a fresh new verse about bringing her friends out with some Sir Davis in her cup to have a good time.

Related Stories

The “Boots On The Ground” dance has become a viral sensation this year from the song to the dance. The dance, which includes fan clacking and rhythmic footwork, has become a major staple in the line dance community like the “Cupid Shuffle,” “Electric Slide,” the “Cha-Cha Slide” and the “Wobble.”

The viral song even made it on Beyoncé’s radar, where the Grammy-award winner performed the song during her recent tour run for the “Cowboy Carter” album.

In a statement, Fantasia said she knew that the song was unique.

“The moment I heard ‘Boots On The Ground, ‘ I knew it was special. Performing it with 803 felt like a full-cirlce moment, two Carolina voices representing where we’re from and taking it to the world,” she said.

You can listen to the full remix below.

Fantasia Gets Her ‘Boots On The Ground’ in New Remix Of Viral Song  was originally published on foxync.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

WOSL BOY IS MINE WINNING WEEKEND
Contests

Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Events

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close