Is It 2003? Even 50 Cent And Ja Rule Are Weighing In On The Pusha T / Drake Beef

50 and Ja are STILL at it!

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. The beef between Drake and Pusha T has even brought forever enemies 50 Cent and Ja Rule into the fray!

This all started (again) when Ja brought up “Loose Change,” his 50 Cent diss in 2002 that eventually brought Eminem and the entire Aftermath into the fray. Well, actually, this all started 16 years ago during the height of the G-Unit / Murder Inc. beef. We’re talking chain snatching, stabbings, 50 recording “Life’s On The Line,” and then 50 getting on with Aftermath.

Now, “Loose Change?” It was mighty disrespectful. Ja accused 50 of being a snitch, called Dr. Dre a homosexual, claimed every label 50 technically got a check from (including label boss Jimmy Iovine) enjoyed golden showers, told 50 he’d get shot again, insulted Busta Rhymes, accused Eminem of being a culture vulture and dropped the infamous line where he suggested that Em’s daughter was on the same path as his mom and estranged wife. It … was vicious, and still got overshadowed by the “Hail Mary” freestyle Eminem, 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes did later that year.

And then of course, 50 responded.

So yeah, 50 and Ja, still proving that some beefs never, ever, die.

comments – add yours
Photos
