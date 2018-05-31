Is It 2003? Even 50 Cent And Ja Rule Are Weighing In On The Pusha T / Drake Beef

I see I still get under your skirt @50cent lmao… 😩😭🤣😂 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. The beef between Drake and Pusha T has even brought forever enemies 50 Cent and Ja Rule into the fray!

This all started (again) when Ja brought up “Loose Change,” his 50 Cent diss in 2002 that eventually brought Eminem and the entire Aftermath into the fray. Well, actually, this all started 16 years ago during the height of the G-Unit / Murder Inc. beef. We’re talking chain snatching, stabbings, 50 recording “Life’s On The Line,” and then 50 getting on with Aftermath.

Now, “Loose Change?” It was mighty disrespectful. Ja accused 50 of being a snitch, called Dr. Dre a homosexual, claimed every label 50 technically got a check from (including label boss Jimmy Iovine) enjoyed golden showers, told 50 he’d get shot again, insulted Busta Rhymes, accused Eminem of being a culture vulture and dropped the infamous line where he suggested that Em’s daughter was on the same path as his mom and estranged wife. It … was vicious, and still got overshadowed by the “Hail Mary” freestyle Eminem, 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes did later that year.

@drake just do what @50cent did in our beef… call the feds/police and tell them you think pusha is trying to kill you… 😂 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

I don’t think there’s EVER been a rap beef when 4 of the top rappers go at 1 guy… 50,Em,Busta,Dmx!!! Lmao the more I think about it #GoatRule 🐐 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

And then of course, 50 responded.

This is what you get for going to anything with this bum involved. pic.twitter.com/nAziOqj2Hx — 50cent (@50cent) May 31, 2018

So yeah, 50 and Ja, still proving that some beefs never, ever, die.

