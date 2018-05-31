Black Conservative Has The Nerve To Compare Roseanne’s Racist Rant To ‘Black Panther’

Black Conservative Has The Nerve To Compare Roseanne’s Racist Rant To ‘Black Panther’

Oliver McGee has hit a new low in the sunken place.

Roseanne Barr is still in a media firestorm after comparing Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. If you were living under a rock, earlier this week she wrote that Jarrett equals “muslim brotherhood & planets of the apes had a baby.”

Undoubtedly deplorable and impossible to defend. Even Republican Meghan McCain said Barr’s tweet was textbook racism — and McCain is always defending Trump supporters, she has even criticized NFL players for kneeling. However, McCain is in the minority because Fox News has been on a pro-Roseanne rant for days. Sunken place empress Harris Faulkner chalked it up to free speech. But the latest comment from a Black conservative has got to be one of the dumbest analogies on the planet.

Trump worshiper Oliver McGee, who once worked for the Clinton administration and is now a Black Republican, had the audacity to defend Roseanne comparing Jarrett to an ape and the “Muslim brotherhood” because Black Panther has a character called Man-Ape. Huh? See the ridiculousness below:

There was no character in the movie called Man-Ape. M’Baku, played by Winston Duke, was the character of Man-Ape from the comic book series — a character that first appeared in the Marvel comic book series in 1969. As Entertainment Weekly reported, the creators of Black Panther, which was written and directed by a Black man, did not want to use the term Man-Ape from 1969. Why? Because they were smart enough to know it would be offensive today. Executive producer of Black Panther Nate Moore said, “We don’t call him Man-Ape. We do call him M’Baku. Having a Black character dress up as an ape, I think there’s a lot of racial implications that don’t sit well, if done wrong.”

Therefore, McGee lied about a character being called Man-Ape in the film, that name was never uttered in the 134 minutes running time. But many Black Republicans, like Diamond and Silk and Paris Dennard, will say anything to defend Trump supporters. McGee also wants you to know that “as a Black man” he stands by Roseanne:

Lastly, Roseanne’s comments aren’t about liberals or conservatives — it’s about racism. If a Black man like McGee, who once worked at Howard University and regardless of his political affiliations, can’t see the clear and present racism, then his anti-Blackness is at the bottom of the sunken place.

Wake up, bruh.

