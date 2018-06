John Goodman And Roseanne Barr’s Ex-Husband Respond To Shows Cancellation

John Goodman is keeping quiet as much as possible about the cancellation of “Roseanne” because he doesn’t want to “cause more trouble.” He told “ET News” he isn’t bothered by the show going off air because he didn’t score an Emmy for the first nine seasons, and knows he wouldn’t get one now. Roseanne Bar’s ex-husband, Tom Arnold, accused her of wanting the show to get cancelled in an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter.” He also suggested that ABC could have prevented Barr from posting controversial tweets by taking her phone away, calling her a “loose cannon.”

