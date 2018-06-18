Follow Majic 94.5 On Twitter: Follow @majic945
The Isley Brothers are one of the most iconic groups in music history. The Cincinnati, Ohio natives have been recording and performing since the late 1950’s and are still very much relevant today. The remaining two members Ronald Isley and Ernie Isley are keeping the group’s memory alive by touring occasionally around the U.S.
No matter how old you are, their sound is ‘Contagious’ and you will feel it in your soul. Hit records like ‘Voyage To Atlantis’, ‘Shout,’ and many more are the reason we’re highlighting The Isley Brothers for Black Music Month 2018.
What’s your favorite song by The Isley Brothers? Comment below.
Relive the moment with these Top 5 videos by The Isley Brothers below:
1. Voyage To Atlantis
2. Shout
3. Footsteps In The Dark
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
4. Living For The Love Of You
5. Contagious
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
10+ Iconic Photos Of The Isley Brothers (Photo Gallery)
10+ Iconic Photos Of The Isley Brothers (Photo Gallery)
1. The Isley BrothersSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. The Isley Brothers With Ruben Studdard In Concert - Portsmouth, VirginiaSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. Photo of Isley BrothersSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. 2004 BET Awards Nominations in HollywoodSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. The Isley Brothers Inducted Into Hollywood's RockwalkSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. The Isley BrothersSource:Radio One Houston 6 of 11
7. Photo of Isley BrothersSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. The Isley BrothersSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. The Isley BrothersSource:Radio One Houston 9 of 11
10. Photo of Isley BrothersSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. The Isley BrothersSource:Radio One Houston 11 of 11
The Latest:
- #WTFasho Cops Welcome Suspect With Open Arms
- N.J. ARTS FESTIVAL SHOOTING: One Dead, 22 Injured
- Black Music Month: The Isley Brothers
- Why We Should Be Researching Our Feminist Merch
- T.I. Spotted Slapping The Cakes Of A Mystery Woman
- 50 Cent’s Son Gets Petty With Father’s Day Post
- Kim Kardashian Shifts Focus On Another Case For Prison Reform
- Dave Chappelle Is Pushing Maryland’s Next Potential Governor To Legalize Weed
- Vice President Mike Pence visits Columbus to talk tax reform
- Why Sway? Legendary Host Presses Nick Grant For Making Pro-Black Video
Black Music Month: The Isley Brothers was originally published on majic945.com