Black Music Month: The Isley Brothers

The Isley Brothers

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

The Isley Brothers are one of the most iconic groups in music history. The Cincinnati, Ohio natives have been recording and performing since the late 1950’s and are still very much relevant today. The remaining two members Ronald Isley and Ernie Isley are keeping the group’s memory alive by touring occasionally around the U.S.

No matter how old you are, their sound is ‘Contagious’ and you will feel it in your soul. Hit records like ‘Voyage To Atlantis’, ‘Shout,’ and many more are the reason we’re highlighting The Isley Brothers for Black Music Month 2018.

What’s your favorite song by The Isley Brothers? Comment below.

 

Relive the moment with these Top 5 videos by The Isley Brothers below:

1. Voyage To Atlantis

2. Shout

3. Footsteps In The Dark

4. Living For The Love Of You

5. Contagious

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

Black Music Month: The Isley Brothers was originally published on majic945.com

