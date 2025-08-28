Ohio Player Wins $2 Million As Powerball Jackpot Hits $950 Million
Ohio Player Wins $2 Million in Powerball as Jackpot Climbs to $950 Million
One Ohio lottery player is celebrating a life-changing win after scoring $2 million in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.
The lucky ticket, which matched five winning numbers with Powerplay, was sold at the Circle K on S Arlington Road in Akron. The winning numbers were 9, 12, 22, 41, 61, with the Powerball number 25 and Powerplay 4.
While no ticket matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, the grand prize has now surged to an eye-popping $950 million. The next drawing is set for Saturday night.
This latest win marks another exciting moment for Ohio players, proving that even without the jackpot, Powerball can still deliver massive prizes. With the jackpot nearing the billion-dollar mark, anticipation is high as millions across the country get ready to try their luck this weekend.
