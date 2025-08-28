Listen Live
Local

Ohio Player Wins $2 Million As Powerball Jackpot Hits $950 Million

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight

Ohio Player Wins $2 Million in Powerball as Jackpot Climbs to $950 Million

Powerball lottery
Source: abc 6 screenshot / abc 6 screenshot

One Ohio lottery player is celebrating a life-changing win after scoring $2 million in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lucky ticket, which matched five winning numbers with Powerplay, was sold at the Circle K on S Arlington Road in Akron. The winning numbers were 9, 12, 22, 41, 61, with the Powerball number 25 and Powerplay 4.

While no ticket matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, the grand prize has now surged to an eye-popping $950 million. The next drawing is set for Saturday night.

This latest win marks another exciting moment for Ohio players, proving that even without the jackpot, Powerball can still deliver massive prizes. With the jackpot nearing the billion-dollar mark, anticipation is high as millions across the country get ready to try their luck this weekend.

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

WOSL BOY IS MINE WINNING WEEKEND
Contests

Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Events

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close