There was a whole new energy during Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals, all thanks to the National Anthem performance by Carlos Santana.

Carlos Santana performs the National Anthem prior to Game 2 at Oracle! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/816qMTjwLo — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2018

Santana ripped the Star Spangled Banner (in a good way) with his guitar, and folks were definitely here for it.

Carlos Santana got that weak ass song SLAPPIN — whole country has turned into BITCH ASS NIGGAS (@Tweezaintshitt) June 4, 2018

Carlos Santana still just does the damn thing. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 4, 2018

Carlos Santana's rendition of the #NationalAnthem had me like. pic.twitter.com/YSMuMexFlC — Jason Henshaw (@coacHHeav) June 4, 2018

But did you know that Jimi Hendrix did the same thing live at Woodstock in 1969 and got slandered for it?

While everyone is enjoying Carlos Santana don't forget that Jimi Hendrix was slandered for doing this at Woodstock pic.twitter.com/QJhBXiDqEC — John David (@johndavidrhymes) June 4, 2018

The late rock star’s performance was somewhat of a protest against the anthem. Hendrix openly condemned that American soldiers were deploying napalm against civilians in Vietnam and used the guitar and the washed up anthem to express his frustration.

When asked about his opinon on police, Jimi once said:

“The world is nothing but a big gimmick, isn’t it? Napalm bombs, people getting burned up on TV. American cops? Oh man, it’s really great, man, they’ve got some really groovy uniforms, stripes down their pants. Clubs in their pockets—wow, outta sight. Guns!”

Nearly 50 years later and Colin Kaepernick still has to protest the same song.

But anyway, congrats to Carlos Santana and thanks for showing a whole new generation of kids what swagged out anthem would sound like.

via GIPHY

Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The National Anthem Into A Guitar Stroking Rock Song was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3: