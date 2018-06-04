Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Andrea Constand Forgives Convicted Rapist Bill Cosby, But Says He ‘Needs Help’

The vindicated sexual assault survivor claims that letting go of her rage has given her peace.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Black Belt Community Foundation March For Education

Source: David A. Smith / Getty

Andrea Constand is finally speaking out publicly about being raped by Bill Cosby and his recent conviction in a Pennsylvania court.

On Friday (June 1), the 45-year-old told NBC’s Dateline in an exclusive interview that she “forgive” Cosby despite being “sick” from what he did to her.

“I forgave Bill Cosby for what he did to me.”

She added: “It’s been many, many years. And if I did not forgive him, I wouldn’t have peace. And I sit here today and I have my peace.”

Remember, Constand worked at Temple University’s basketball team when she met the famous comedian back in 2004. According to Constand, who testified twice during both of the 80-year-old’s trials, the Cosby Show star drugged and assaulted her in his Pennsylvania home.

She also told NBC that she testified because she wanted to seek “justice” for herself and the other 50-plus women who claim the star assaulted them too over the years.

“I did it for justice,” Constand said.

“But I also did it because of what was happening at the time. And what was happening was many women came out into the public, into the media in droves, saying that they too had been drugged and sexually assaulted.”

It’s no secret that Constand has been portrayed as a gold digger, a liar and an opportunist, all names her mother, Gianna, had a hard time hearing about her daughter.

“People would call me and my sisters would call me and they’d be crying and they’d say, ‘Oh my God, I read they said she’s a con artist. I’ve known her since she was born.’ I had a really hard time with that,” she said.

Constand admitted, it was difficult for her to hear too.

“I’m not a con artist, Bill Cosby is a con artist,” she said. “For years and years and decades, he preyed upon young women.”

She hopes that her courage gives other survivors hope.

“We’re better than we were a year ago, but we’ve got a long way to go. But I am so proud that I’ve been able to be an instrument for change.”

Cosby will be sentenced in September.

RELATED NEWS:

Breaking: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts Of Sexual Assault

Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With ‘Rapist’ Written On Her Body

Lisa Bonet Rips Into Bill Cosby: “I Don’t Need To Say, ‘I Told You So’”

Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline

12 photos Launch gallery

Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline

Continue reading Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline

Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline

Lots of details have come out since the start of comedian Bill Cosby’s case in 2014. So to help with that, we’ve created a quick gallery to get you up to speed.

Andrea Constand Forgives Convicted Rapist Bill Cosby, But Says He ‘Needs Help’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close