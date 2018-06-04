Andrea Constand Forgives Convicted Rapist Bill Cosby, But Says He ‘Needs Help’

Andrea Constand is finally speaking out publicly about being raped by Bill Cosby and his recent conviction in a Pennsylvania court.

On Friday (June 1), the 45-year-old told NBC’s Dateline in an exclusive interview that she “forgive” Cosby despite being “sick” from what he did to her.

“I forgave Bill Cosby for what he did to me.”

She added: “It’s been many, many years. And if I did not forgive him, I wouldn’t have peace. And I sit here today and I have my peace.”

Remember, Constand worked at Temple University’s basketball team when she met the famous comedian back in 2004. According to Constand, who testified twice during both of the 80-year-old’s trials, the Cosby Show star drugged and assaulted her in his Pennsylvania home.

She also told NBC that she testified because she wanted to seek “justice” for herself and the other 50-plus women who claim the star assaulted them too over the years.

“I did it for justice,” Constand said.

“But I also did it because of what was happening at the time. And what was happening was many women came out into the public, into the media in droves, saying that they too had been drugged and sexually assaulted.”

It’s no secret that Constand has been portrayed as a gold digger, a liar and an opportunist, all names her mother, Gianna, had a hard time hearing about her daughter.

“People would call me and my sisters would call me and they’d be crying and they’d say, ‘Oh my God, I read they said she’s a con artist. I’ve known her since she was born.’ I had a really hard time with that,” she said.

Constand admitted, it was difficult for her to hear too.

“I’m not a con artist, Bill Cosby is a con artist,” she said. “For years and years and decades, he preyed upon young women.”

She hopes that her courage gives other survivors hope.

“We’re better than we were a year ago, but we’ve got a long way to go. But I am so proud that I’ve been able to be an instrument for change.”

Cosby will be sentenced in September.

RELATED NEWS:

Breaking: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts Of Sexual Assault

Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With ‘Rapist’ Written On Her Body

Lisa Bonet Rips Into Bill Cosby: “I Don’t Need To Say, ‘I Told You So’”

Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline 12 photos Launch gallery Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline 1. December 2001 1 of 12 2. Janaury 2004 2 of 12 3. January 2005 to November 2006 3 of 12 4. October 2014 to December 2014 4 of 12 5. Winter & Spring of 2015 5 of 12 6. July 6, 2015 6 of 12 7. July 2015 to December 2015 7 of 12 8. February 2016 to December 2016 8 of 12 9. April 2017 9 of 12 10. June 2017 10 of 12 11. June 2017 11 of 12 12. January 2018 to April 2018 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline Lots of details have come out since the start of comedian Bill Cosby’s case in 2014. So to help with that, we’ve created a quick gallery to get you up to speed.

Andrea Constand Forgives Convicted Rapist Bill Cosby, But Says He ‘Needs Help’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com