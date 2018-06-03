Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Black Music Month: Aretha Franklin

0 reads
Leave a comment
bmm black music month urban ac uac

Source: CS

Affectionately known as “The Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin is a music industry icon.

Growing up in Detroit, Michigan, Franklin, like most young girls of the time, began singing in the church. Landing her first record deal, as a gospel artist, at the tender age of 14. After achieving mild success, at the age of 18 Franklin decided to leave her gospel roots and began singing secular music.

Commercial success would soon follow. Franklin dominated the 1960s churning out hits like “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” (1967), “Respect” (1967), “Chain of Fools” (1967), “(Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone” (1968), and “Think” (1968).

Queen Of Soul Performing

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

“The Queen of Soul” would go on to record over 100 chart-topping singles on Billboard, win a total of 18 Grammy Awards, and sell over 75 million records around the world.

In 1987 Franklin became the first female performer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Respect”

“I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)”

“Chain of Fools”

“Think”

“Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)”

“Something He Can Feel”

“Freeway of Love”

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Black Music Month: Aretha Franklin was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Black Music Month: Aretha Franklin

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close