Listen Live
News

Labor Day Fireworks: What to Know & Best Places to Watch

Labor Day Fireworks: What to Know & Best Places to Watch

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Cincinnati Fireworks
Source: StanRohrer / Getty

Cincinnati’s biggest “end-of-summer” tradition is back this weekend. Riverfest, nationally ranked as one of the top single-day festivals in the country, returns Sunday, August 31st with the 49th annual fireworks show presented by Western & Southern/WEBN.

Festivities kick off at 3PM along Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove, leading up to the grand finale: fireworks at 9PM over the Ohio River.

MORE: Sheetz Is Heading to Cincinnati: Here’s Where

If you’re claiming a spot, tarps and blankets can go down starting at 3PM Sunday. Make sure to secure them with painter’s tape, gaffer tape, or masking tape. Anything placed before then (or held down with duct tape, rocks, or bricks) will be removed.

Along the riverfront, expect live music, food vendors, and just a full festival atmosphere on both sides of the river in Cincinnati, Covington, and Newport.

Here are some of the best spots to catch the fireworks Sunday:

  • Newport on the Levee
  • Mi Cozumel VIP Celebration
  • Moerlein Lager House
  • The Moxy Hotel Rooftop (The Chase)
  • BB Riverboats Cruise
  • HighNote Rooftop (All White Party)
  • The Banks/Smale Park
  • AC Upper Deck Rooftop
  • Purple People Bridge


Labor Day Fireworks: What to Know & Best Places to Watch  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

WOSL BOY IS MINE WINNING WEEKEND
Contests

Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Events

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close