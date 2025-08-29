Sheetz Is Heading to Cincinnati: Here's Where
Sheetz Is Heading to Cincinnati: Here’s Where
Another big player in the convenience store game is looking to plant roots in Greater Cincinnati. Sheetz has confirmed plans for a Blue Ash location, with city council set to vote on the concept development plan next month.
If approved, the store would be built along Ashwood Drive. A city spokesperson says the planning commission would still need to sign off on the final development plan later this year, though no date has been set.
RELATED: Thing You Should Know About Wawa, The Convenience Store Coming To Ohio
Sheetz says it’s still too early to release details but is “excited to eventually serve new customers in Blue Ash.”
The chain has been steadily growing its Ohio footprint, now with 125 stores across the state, including recent openings in Columbus, Toledo, Dayton, and here in the Cincinnati area. A new distribution center is also under construction in Findlay.
“As we expand further into western Ohio and the areas that are near our current footprint, we remain committed to being the best neighbor we can be, continuing the standard that Ohio communities have come to expect from us for more than two decades,” the company said in a statement.
Founded in Pennsylvania, Sheetz has built a loyal fan base thanks to its made-to-order food, competitive gas prices, and reputation as a one-stop shop. Its move into Blue Ash comes as other national names, like Wawa and Publix, are also reshaping the local convenience and grocery landscape.
Wawa’s newest spot is set to open Thursday at 5450 Kings Mills Road in Mason.
- See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
- Bronny James Celebrates Parker Whitfield’s 21st Birthday
- Cardi B Teases New Song And Tour Following Court Room Victory
- NFL Top 100: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Is No. 4
- Ohio Tightens License Rules for Drivers Under 21, New Laws in Effect
- Mt. Washington Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Investigation Ongoing
- Drake Responds After Stylist Asiah Knowles Says He Tried to Take Her Car Back
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Remembers Playing Basketball With Michael Jackson
- No Jackpot Winner, But $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Kentucky
- Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List
- When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open
Sheetz Is Heading to Cincinnati: Here’s Where was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
-
Steve Horstmeyer Retires After Five Decades
-
Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?
-
See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
-
The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium
-
Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend
-
Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement
-
Jacksonville Sheriff Defends Officer Who Punched Driver William Anthony McNeil Jr. During Traffic Stop
-
Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!