RNB and Old School Is Going Purple for Princes Birthday

100.3 RNB & Old School is going purple today in honor of Prince birthday. He would have been 60 years old today. So we are going to celebrate his birthday with a special 60 minute Prince mix of all your Prince favorites. Vote for your favorite Prince song & DemDudes will play it in the mix. Just tune into the lunchtime mix with Donjuanfasho & DJ Diamond at 12pm Thursday to hear your requested Prince song.
The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments
1. Prince at the 2010 BET Music Awards1 of 3
2. Prince in 20072 of 3
3. Prince at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards3 of 3
