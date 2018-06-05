Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

RNB and Old School Is Going Purple for Princes Birthday

5 reads
Leave a comment

100.3 RNB & Old School is going purple today in honor of Prince birthday. He would have been 60 years old today. So we are going to celebrate his birthday with a special 60 minute Prince mix of all your Prince favorites.  Vote for your favorite Prince song & DemDudes will play it in the mix.  Just tune into the lunchtime mix with Donjuanfasho & DJ Diamond at 12pm Thursday to hear your requested Prince song.

Black Music Month - Build

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments

3 photos Launch gallery

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments

Black Music Month - Build Continue reading RNB and Old School Is Going Purple for Princes Birthday

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments

Prince‘s style is unlike any other. He challenged the norms of masculinity and inspired others to tap into their style regardless of gender. See the Purple Rain singers’ most stylish moments.

Black Music Month - Build
Birthday , prine

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close