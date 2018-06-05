RNB and Old School Is Going Purple for Princes Birthday

100.3 RNB & Old School is going purple today in honor of Prince birthday. He would have been 60 years old today. So we are going to celebrate his birthday with a special 60 minute Prince mix of all your Prince favorites. Vote for your favorite Prince song & DemDudes will play it in the mix. Just tune into the lunchtime mix with Donjuanfasho & DJ Diamond at 12pm Thursday to hear your requested Prince song.