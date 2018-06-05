Black Music Month: Charlie Wilson

Follow Majic 94.5 On Twitter: Follow @majic945
Before Charlie Wilson was a solo act, he was a member of The Gap Band, with his brothers Ronnie and Robert. Over the span of his career, he’s been nominated for 11 Grammy’s, won 2 NAACP Image awards, and has overcome his addictions to drugs and alcohol.
Although a soul artist, Charlie’s never discriminated against other genres and has worked with many of the greats such as Snoop Dogg, T.I., UGK, Nate Dogg, T-Pain, Jamie Foxx, and more.
Today at age 65, the Oklahoma native is living out his best days with his wife in Los Angeles, CA. Through all the adversity, Charlie never gave up, has been a beacon of hope for others, and has continued to give back—and that’s why we’re highlighting him for Black Music Month 2018.
What’s your favorite Charlie Wilson song? Comment below.
Relive the moment with these Top 5 Charlie Wilson videos below:
1. Charlie, Last Name, Wilson
2. There Goes My Baby
3. You Are
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
4. I’m Blessed
5. Can’t Live Without You
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Celebrity Women Who Date Younger Men
Celebrity Women Who Date Younger Men
1. Gabrielle UnionSource:Gabrielle Instagram 1 of 16
2. Comedian Loni Love revealed she is dating a man named Sam who is almost 20 years her junior.2 of 16
3. Tyra Banks3 of 16
4. Tina Turner4 of 16
5. Madonna5 of 16
6. Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas6 of 16
7. Demi Moore7 of 16
8. Janet Jackson8 of 16
9. Naomi Campbell9 of 16
10. Grace Miguel10 of 16
11. Vivica A. Fox11 of 16
12. Halle Berry12 of 16
13. Kenya Moore13 of 16
14. Jennifer Lopez14 of 16
15. Mariah Carey15 of 16
16. Eva Longoria16 of 16
The Latest:
- #WTFasho News: Smoking Weeds
- KATE SPADE: Obsessed With Robin Williams’s Suicide
- Maryland School District Could Not ‘Positively Prove’ Bus Driver Called 9-Year-Old The N-Word
- Philadelphia Eagles Among Others React to President Trump’s Disinvitation
- Pay Raise Bias Contributes To The Wage Gap For Black Workers, New Study Finds
- Kim Kardashian Failed At Colonizing Donda’s House
- Commentary: Forgetting The Words To ‘God Bless America’ Is Just The Latest Sign Donald Trump Is Not A Patriot
- Watch: Trey Songz And Jacquees Take It To A Yoga Class For Their “Inside” Music Video
- Hate And Horror: Charlottesville Marcher’s Political Plan To Take Over GOP For White Supremacists
- Here For It? Donald Glover Is Reportedly In The Running To Play Willy Wonka In New Prequel
Black Music Month: Charlie Wilson was originally published on majic945.com