Before Charlie Wilson was a solo act, he was a member of The Gap Band, with his brothers Ronnie and Robert. Over the span of his career, he’s been nominated for 11 Grammy’s, won 2 NAACP Image awards, and has overcome his addictions to drugs and alcohol.

Although a soul artist, Charlie’s never discriminated against other genres and has worked with many of the greats such as Snoop Dogg, T.I., UGK, Nate Dogg, T-Pain, Jamie Foxx, and more.

Today at age 65, the Oklahoma native is living out his best days with his wife in Los Angeles, CA. Through all the adversity, Charlie never gave up, has been a beacon of hope for others, and has continued to give back—and that’s why we’re highlighting him for Black Music Month 2018.

What’s your favorite Charlie Wilson song? Comment below.

Relive the moment with these Top 5 Charlie Wilson videos below:

1. Charlie, Last Name, Wilson

2. There Goes My Baby

3. You Are

4. I’m Blessed

5. Can’t Live Without You

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Black Music Month: Charlie Wilson was originally published on majic945.com