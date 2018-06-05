Wyoming Ranch Where Kanye Held ‘Ye’ Listening Party Is Banning All Rappers

Kanye West‘s Ye listening party was attended by tons of industry movers and shakers and live streamed by fans all over the country. But, the same energy wasn’t kept by the venue that hosted it. According to The Blast, the “No Mistakes” rapper has effectively led the ranch to ban rappers from throwing events with them in the future.

According to Jane Golliher, who operates Diamond Cross Ranch in Morean, Wyoming, Kanye and his team gave amazing exposure to the venue, but due to too many noise complaints, they had to discontinue allowing rappers. She told the outlet that it was the “most confusing” event that the ranch has ever handled (of course) as changes were made to the details of the party every 30 minutes (of course).

Originally, the party was supposed to be inside but was later changed last minute to move outside, which is what triggered the noise complaints from neighbors and other lodges.

Teton County, where the ranch is located in Wyoming, has strict noise ordinances for the hours past 10 P.M. Noise must be kept under 80 decibels into the later hours. Kanye’s listening party? Approached 120 decibels. The party was supposed to be finished by 10 P.M. but Kanye didn’t start the party until Game 1 of the NBA Finals was over around 9:30 P.M.

According to Golliher, her husband threatened to cut the power since things had become so hectic by midnight. Now the ranch will have “no more rappers.” She doesn’t have any beef with Kanye or his guests and felt that his staff of planners were amazing. Although she felt misled by the details of the party, she quickly learned that Kanye does … well, whatever Kanye pleases.

