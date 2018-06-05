Meet Pool Patty, The White Woman Who Called The Police On Black People Swimming

Meet Pool Patty, The White Woman Who Called The Police On Black People Swimming

More white tears.

Last month, we all got to know Jennifer Schulte, the white woman who called the cops on Black people enjoying a barbecue — and she rightfully earned the nickname BBQ Becky. Well, now there’s a new racist in town, and her name is Pool Patty!

Pool Patty was apparently randomly harassing Black people at a pool, although it wasn’t clear where. But according to a video posted to Facebook by a user named Serenity Jackson, she appeared to be upset because she was turned down after asking a Black woman to talk to her because she was “depressed.” Pool Patty, who also appeared to be drunk on the viral video, then called the police. Only the officer wasn’t here for it. See below:

No word on what happened to Pool Patty but we would assume the officer told her to go somewhere and sober up. NewsOne’s request to the user for comment was not immediately returned.

That said, why did she think a Black woman should have talked to her because she was “depressed”? Did she just watch “The Help” or something? It’s never a good idea to call the police when you are drunk in public, which begs the question: Why wasn’t she arrested for public intoxication? Although the officer handled it well, it looks like white tears will always get you some sympathy.

There should be a punishment for wasting taxpayer dollars by calling the police on American citizens who are living their life. God forbid the wrong officer shows up and someone gets killed.

Nonetheless, from Pool Patty to BBQ Becky, these white tears are hilarious. In case you forgot, revisit BBQ Becky below:

Meet Pool Patty, The White Woman Who Called The Police On Black People Swimming was originally published on newsone.com

