Philadelphia Eagles Among Others React to President Trump’s Disinvitation

Following the Trump administration’s statement Monday night that NFL players were not welcome at the White House celebration of the Super Bowl champion team, current and former NFL players hit back on Tuesday, calling Trump “cowardly” and asking when he will be impeached, after he abruptly disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from a White House event.
In case you missed it, peep Trump’s tweet below:
As noted by The Huff Post, Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who played for the Eagles last season, spoke out against Trump in a series of tweets, saying the issue was never about standing for the national anthem.
Check out his tweets below.
“It’s a cowardly act to cancel the celebration because the majority of the people don’t want to see you. To make it about the anthem is foolish,” Smith tweeted.
Smith had previously said that he would not be attending the event at Trump’s White House. In a statement shared Monday night by Dave Zirin of The Nation, Smith explained that his decision was because of Trump’s disrespect toward women, minority groups and Smith’s peers.
In light of Trump’s decision, former Eagles wide receiver Cris Carter suggested that former President Barack Obama “should invite the Eagles to his house for a barbecue” instead.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also spoke out about Trump’s cancellation, saying it “only proves that our President is not a true patriot.”
“These are players who stand up for the causes they believe in and who contribute in meaningful ways to their community. They represent the diversity of our nation ― a nation in which we are free to express our opinions,” he said in a statement. “Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend.”
The NFL Players Association also said it is “disappointed” by Trump’s decision.
“NFL players love their country, support our troops, give back to their communities and strive to make America a better place,” it said in a statement.
In related news, some random guy kneeled during the anthem at Trump’s National Anthem celebration Tuesday (June 5), which replaced the Eagles WH visit.
Watch:
SOURCE: EURweb.com
Article Courtesy of EURweb
First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images
Video, First through Fifth Tweet, and Third and Fourth Image Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb
PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella
PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella
1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 1 of 54
2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 2 of 54
3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 3 of 54
4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 4 of 54
5. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-musicSource:Getty 5 of 54
6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 6 of 54
7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 7 of 54
8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 8 of 54
9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 9 of 54
10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 10 of 54
11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 11 of 54
12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 12 of 54
13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 13 of 54
14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 14 of 54
15. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-musicSource:Getty 15 of 54
16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 16 of 54
17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 17 of 54
18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 18 of 54
19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 19 of 54
20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 20 of 54
21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 21 of 54
22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 22 of 54
23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 23 of 54
24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 24 of 54
25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 25 of 54
26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 26 of 54
27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 27 of 54
28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 28 of 54
29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 29 of 54
30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 30 of 54
31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 31 of 54
32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 32 of 54
33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 33 of 54
34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 34 of 54
35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 35 of 54
36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 36 of 54
37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 37 of 54
38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 38 of 54
39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 39 of 54
40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 40 of 54
41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 41 of 54
42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 42 of 54
43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 43 of 54
44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 44 of 54
45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 45 of 54
46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 46 of 54
47. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 47 of 54
48. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 48 of 54
49. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 49 of 54
50. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 50 of 54
51. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 51 of 54
52. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 52 of 54
53. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 53 of 54
54. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 54 of 54
Philadelphia Eagles Among Others React to President Trump’s Disinvitation was originally published on wzakcleveland.com