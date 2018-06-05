Philadelphia Eagles Among Others React to President Trump’s Disinvitation

Photo by

Philadelphia Eagles Among Others React to President Trump's Disinvitation

President Donald Trump hosting a celebration of the American...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Following the Trump administration’s statement Monday night that NFL players were not welcome at the White House celebration of the Super Bowl champion team, current and former NFL players hit back on Tuesday, calling Trump “cowardly” and asking when he will be impeached, after he abruptly disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from a White House event.

In case you missed it, peep Trump’s tweet below:

As noted by The Huff Post, Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who played for the Eagles last season, spoke out against Trump in a series of tweets, saying the issue was never about standing for the national anthem.

Check out his tweets below.

“It’s a cowardly act to cancel the celebration because the majority of the people don’t want to see you. To make it about the anthem is foolish,” Smith tweeted.

Smith had previously said that he would not be attending the event at Trump’s White House. In a statement shared Monday night by Dave Zirin of The Nation, Smith explained that his decision was because of Trump’s disrespect toward women, minority groups and Smith’s peers.

In light of Trump’s decision, former Eagles wide receiver Cris Carter suggested that former President Barack Obama “should invite the Eagles to his house for a barbecue” instead.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also spoke out about Trump’s cancellation, saying it “only proves that our President is not a true patriot.”

“These are players who stand up for the causes they believe in and who contribute in meaningful ways to their community. They represent the diversity of our nation ― a nation in which we are free to express our opinions,” he said in a statement. “Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend.”

The NFL Players Association also said it is “disappointed” by Trump’s decision.

“NFL players love their country, support our troops, give back to their communities and strive to make America a better place,” it said in a statement.

In related news, some random guy kneeled during the anthem at Trump’s National Anthem celebration Tuesday (June 5), which replaced the Eagles WH visit.

Watch:

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Video, First through Fifth Tweet, and Third and Fourth Image Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Philadelphia Eagles Among Others React to President Trump's Disinvitation was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
