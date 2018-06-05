Mice Found Running Around Inside Delaware Burger King Bun Bag

Mice Found Running Around Inside Delaware Burger King Bun Bag

The Wilmington, Delaware location at the center of the viral video is reportedly back in business following its reopening and inspection after a cease and desist letter was issued, though it is unclear exactly when, and what action had taken place to make sure the location is cleaner.

A viral video showing mice or rats running through a bag full of burger buns led to the shutdown of a Wilmington, Delaware Burger King.

The video of two rodents running over burger buns at the Burger King on Rt. 202 was posted on Facebook Thursday. The Division of Public Health Office of Food Protection (OFP) then received a complaint as well as the video the next day.

OFP inspectors responded to the Burger King for an inspection. They then ordered the Burger King to be closed immediately due to unsanitary conditions.

During the inspection, mouse droppings were found inside hamburger and chicken sandwich rolls, on the floor, near the water heater, near soda boxes and behind fryers. The inspector also found plastic that appeared to be chewed through by mice, a leaking ceiling in the kitchen and flies.

 

