Features
Home > Features

Here For It? Donald Glover Is Reportedly In The Running To Play Willy Wonka In New Prequel

Just when you thought Donald Glover couldn't get any better...

0 reads
Leave a comment
Donald Glover

Source: Xilla Valentine / GlobalGrind

According to reports from Collider, Warner Bros is looking for a new actor to play Willy Wonka–and some of the people on the list might surprise you.

It looks like their short list for the new Willy Wonka includes Donald Glover, Ryan Gosling, and Ezra Miller. This news comes four months after Warner Bros hired Paddington director Paul King to film the upcoming Willy Wonka film.

This time around, though, it won’t be another remake of Roald Dahl‘s 1964 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory–Instead, it is reportedly going to be a prequel, following Wonka’s origin story before he becomes the famous innovator. Harry Potter producer, David Heyman, will be on board for this film as well, while Simon Rich, who’s mostly known for his work on Man Seeking Woman, is penning the script.

As for the possible leads, all three of these choices seem to be intriguing fans–but since Donald Glover is literally on top of the world right now, it’s no surprise that fans are hoping Warner Bros lock him in as the lead.

We’ll find out soon enough who snags the role, who do you want to see as Willy Wonka in this new film?

Here For It? Donald Glover Is Reportedly In The Running To Play Willy Wonka In New Prequel was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Here For It? Donald Glover Is Reportedly In The Running To Play Willy Wonka In New Prequel

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close