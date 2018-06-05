Source: Scott Cunningham / Getty
The
Colin Kaepernick story might be coming to a small screen near you thanks to filmmaker extraordinaire Ava DuVernay.
Will it be a documentary showcasing his take-a-knee movement against police brutality?
Nope.
An emotionally stirring biopic?
Naw.
Ava is putting Colin in a comedy series.
That’s right,
according to Ava is working on a TV comedy that centers on Kaep’s high school days. Vanity Fair,
Interesting.
In one
, Ava talked about how Colin inspires her. “I see what he’s done as art,” she said. “I believe that art is seeing the world that doesn’t exist. You know a lot of people excel at creativity—making TV, movies, painting, writing books—but you can be an artist in your own life. Civil rights activists are artists. Athletes are artists. People who imagine something that is not there.” GQ interview
This does make me wonder what kind of high schooler Colin was.
Will we get “been ‘woke’ since birth” Colin?
Douchey athlete Colin who we later find out has a heart?
Or will we
really get thrown a curve ball and find out Colin was repping the nerds in high school!
It’d also be interesting to explore Colin’s journey as a Black kid with a White mother and
two adopted White parents.
Of course, the series could be all these things wrapped in one, but it’s never too early to start imagining.
Either way, for someone who’s been such a trailblazer and caused such controversy, it’ll be interesting to watch his life in a comedic light.
There’s no set release date for the show yet, but if it makes it to the screen, will you be watching?
Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!
Okaaay: A Colin Kaepernick Comedy Series Is In The Works & I Have Questions
