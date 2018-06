I CASE YOU DIDN’T KNOW A DRUNK A $HIT LOL NOW AT THE MEMORIAL THE ONLY THING TO DO OTHER THEN WATCH TIGER IS DRINK AND THAT’S WHAT EVERYBODY DOES. I BET UBER MADE $$$$ THAT DAY BECAUSE THE DRINKS FLOW AND IT’S ALWAYS A GOOD TIME. WELL IT LOOKS LIKE FORMER OSU FOOTBALL KIRK BARTON HAD TO GOOD OF A TIME HERE’S THE REPORT VIA FOX 28 NEWS COLUMBUS ……..

Charges against 33-year-old Kirk Barton were filed Monday after his arrest outside the Bogey Bar & Grill in Dublin over Memorial Tournament weekend.

Delaware County deputies said Barton was at the bar Friday when management asked for him to be removed. They said the man was intoxicated, stumbling and knocking people over due to his 6-foot-6-inch size.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office said deputies escorted Barton to a taxi van without incident, but he was unable to provide his address.

Deputies then retrieved his license to determine his address. As the deputy was looking at his license, bodycam video showed Barton slamming the van’s sliding door on the deputy’s arm.

Former Ohio State football player arrested for assaulting officer was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

