In a new interview with Ebro, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez on Hot 97, Rap-A-Lot founder and CEO James Prince explains his current financial issues with Cash Money Records.

J Prince claims Cash Money mismanaged the money. pic.twitter.com/qxvUIMEJE4 — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) June 5, 2018

He says the label owes him and his son Jas Prince for their Drake partnership, and he believes the money in question has already been mismanaged and spent.

“It’s no secret that we’re at odds as far as my son’s money is concerned,” said Prince. “Of course, some has been given, (but) all of it is gonna have to be given.”

The Rap-A-Lot founder and CEO added that he views Cash Money founders Brian “Baby” and Ronald “Slim” Williams as extended family, and he has no ill will towards them. He just wants his money.

Prince added, “Where we’re concerned, I think that they don’t really have it. They done went through it. And now I’m in a road of having a conversation with Universal.”

Cash Money Records has been distributed by Universal Records and Universal Music Group since 1998 and is currently a subsidiary of UMG.

Earlier in the interview, Prince explains how he and his son Jas got into business with Lil Wayne and Cash Money. He says he invested $1 million in a label built around Drake while he was still touring with Wayne based off his son’s recommendation.

Hit the jump to see stars like Wayne, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh speak out about their cash money issues with Baby and Slim over the years.

Cashed Out: 5 Times Cash Money (Allegedly) “Mismanaged” The Bag was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 100.3: