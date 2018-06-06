Features
Home > Features

Someone Challenges J. Cole’s Good Deeds By Vandalizing His Childhood Home

They might not have done all their homework.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Pemberton Music Festival

Source: Jim Bennett / Getty

Someone isn’t feeling J. Cole in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Cole’s childhood home was vandalized in NC this past weekend with someone writing, “J. Cole…Do you even care about the ville” in graffiti.

Twitter user @_callmeloso took a picture and uploaded it with the caption “do you bro?”

Cole talked in length about his childhood on his album 2014 Forest Hills Drive. His childhood home is even featured on the album cover. Cole repurchased the home several years ago and during an episode of The Combat Jack Show in 2015, Cole said, “My goal is to have that be a haven for a family.”

He continued, “Every two years, a new family will move in. Hopefully by the time they leave, they’ll be in a much better position than they were when they came.”

This definitely puts the graffiti culprit up for question on how much they really know about the Carolina spitter.

In 2011, Cole established The Dreamville Foundation as a non-profit created to “bridge the gap between the worlds of opportunity and the urban youth of Fayetteville, NC,” according to the website.

Along with the single mothers housing, Cole is also set to launch the first annual Dreamville festival in his home state on September 15.

So it seems Cole is doing something for the ville…unless there’s some hometown opinions that differ.  

This also begs the question how much an artist is supposed to do when it comes to giving back to his community.

Is this a case of a community member not getting all that they want?

Or is there more to be done that Cole just can’t get to as one man?

By the end of it all, it seems the graffiti was eventually taken down. 

Cole has yet to respond to the incident. We’ll keep you posted if any major updates should surface.

 

Someone Challenges J. Cole’s Good Deeds By Vandalizing His Childhood Home was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Someone Challenges J. Cole’s Good Deeds By Vandalizing His Childhood Home

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close