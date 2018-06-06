’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix

Source: Beth Dubber / Netflix
If you’ve already finished the explosive second season of
13 Reasons Why and wondered what’s going to happen next, fear not because guess what? Season three is on the way!
Netflix has renewed the popular teen drama series for a 13-episode third year (junior year?) to arrive in 2019. You can watch the teaser below.
There will be a slight twist though.
Katherine Langford, who played Hannah Baker in the first two seasons will not be returning for a third season. Without spoiling anything for those who haven’t seen it, let’s just say there finally was peace after her death in season one. But fans went through A LOT to get there.
“I think 13 Reasons Why will always be an important part of my life. It was the first job I ever had,” she said, adding that she planned to maintain her connection with the show’s fans “even if it’s in a small capacity, on social media.”
