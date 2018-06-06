Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix

Season 3 is expected to air in 2019

0 reads
Leave a comment
13 Reasons Why

Source: Beth Dubber / Netflix

If you’ve already finished the explosive second season of 13 Reasons Why and wondered what’s going to happen next, fear not because guess what? Season three is on the way!

Netflix has renewed the popular teen drama series for a 13-episode third year (junior year?) to arrive in 2019. You can watch the teaser below.

RELATED: Watch The Full New Season 2 Trailer For “13 Reasons Why”

There will be a slight twist though. Katherine Langford, who played Hannah Baker in the first two seasons will not be returning for a third season. Without spoiling anything for those who haven’t seen it, let’s just say there finally was peace after her death in season one. But fans went through A LOT to get there.

“I think 13 Reasons Why will always be an important part of my life. It was the first job I ever had,” she said, adding that she planned to maintain her connection with the show’s fans “even if it’s in a small capacity, on social media.”

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading ’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close