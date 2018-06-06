Trump Does The Unexpected And Commutes Life Sentence Of Alice Marie Johnson

Last week, Kim Kardashian broke the Internet when she met with Donald Trump in the Oval Office to discuss prison reform and the possibilities of granting a presidential pardon to 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson. On October 31, 1996, Johnson, who was then 41, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. According to Mic.com, Trump has granted her clemency.
Kim Kardashian became interested in the case after seeing a feature from Mic, which made her tweet about it. See below:
Johnson once described her crimes as “I became what is called a telephone mule, passing messages between the distributors and sellers. I participated in a drug conspiracy, and I was wrong.”
After Kim met with Trump, Johnson wrote in a letter to Kardashian, “I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope that this life jacket I’m serving may one day be taken off. I am so humbled by what you are doing and have already done on my behalf.” She also added, “I believe that history will record that Kim Kardashian had the courage to take a stand against human warehousing.”
Now, Johnson will be a free woman. In reaction to the news, Kim tweeted this:
Kim deserves credit for using her platform for good. Nonetheless, while this is great news for Johnson, Trump is still calling for the death penalty for drug-related crimes. There is much more he needs to do in regard to prison reform. However, we are happy to know Johnson will be free.
