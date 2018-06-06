Inspired By Anti-LGBT Ruling, Lawmaker Says It Should Be Legal To Not Serve Black People

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a bakery refusing to serve a gay couple because of his religious beliefs. While some are celebrating the decision, everyone should know this is a slippery slope. If people can use their “religion” to hate—a practice which has always been the American way—that same excuse will eventually be used against Muslims, interracial couples, Mexicans and Black folks. In fact, a South Dakota lawmaker already has the idea that it should be legal for Black people to be refused service.

South Dakota state Rep. Michael Clark was voicing his support of the Supreme Court ruling on Facebook when a user named Johnny Lloyd asked, “So then based on your statement if he decided he didn’t want to do a wedding cake because a couple is Black you would support that as well.”

Clark responded, “It is his business. He should have the opportunity to run his business the way he wants. If he wants to turn away people of color, then that’s his choice.” Thankfully, another user had to remind him of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. See the Facebook exchange below:

In addition, in an interview with USA Today‘s Argus Leader, Clark ranted, “If it’s truly his strongly based belief, he should be able to turn them away. People shouldn’t be able to use their minority status to bully a business.”

Of course, Clark is now apologizing, saying, “I would never advocate discriminating against people based on their color or race.” Yeah, right.

No people of color should celebrate the Supreme Court ruling. This is dangerous territory, being allowed to use your faith or God to discriminate. There are millions of Americans who feel exactly the way Clark does — and this is the hateful thinking behind “Make America great again!”

