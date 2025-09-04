Dame Dash Responds To Cam’ron, Killa Responds In Pure Petty

The frenemy syndrome continues to plague the Harlem Rap community. Dame Dash has responded to Cam’ron while recovering from eye surgery.



Even while on the mend Dame Dash is making sure he controls his narrative. This week his American Nu Network released a video interview where the Cake-A-Holic addressed Cam’s recent comments. But before he discussed the It Is What It Is host he addressed the noticeable bandage over his eye. “Yesterday I got a surgery in my eye because I had to remove liquid that’s in my eye because I’m diabetic,” he said. “You can diabetes-shame me if you want, but other diabetics can relate.” Dash went on to further detail his vision condition saying “you get these things that are called floaters in your eye, and I got gel—everyone does in their eye, it makes the blood stay there, so they had to take the gel out.”



He also explained that he is in the process of getting new teeth and even revealed that he was filming the Bosses Take Losses episode from his dentist’s office. From there Dame made it clear that he is disappointed in how Cam’ron has been moving. “This isn’t the Cam I know or cosign. Number one talking about another man’s pockets – that’s just not the most masculine thing to do. Talking about other people; especially when they are not in the room is coward sh*t.”



Dame Dash also pointed that he has tried to reach out to Cam’ron via telephone but he has yet to accept his calls. “Anyone can sound articulate and tough or confident when no one is there to challenge them. I just wish that we can have a conversation. The things you are saying so confidently I can give you the right advice to give you perspective on” Dame added.







Cam’ron has responded on IG with a sarcastic “Damn big bro. I thought we was snapping,” and he proceeded to let the petty fly with photos and clips from Dash’s old reality show where he gets into an argument with his kids. Don’t expect these two to reconcile anytime soon.

And Killa wasn’t done.

Dame Dash Responds To Cam’ron, Killa Responds In Pure Petty was originally published on hiphopwired.com