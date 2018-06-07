Feature Story
Lil Wayne Reportedly Wins Multi-Million Dollar Settlement Against Birdman And Cash Money

Lil Wayne is free

Lil Wayne

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Did Lil Wayne just secure a major bag against Birdman and Cash Money?

According to multiple reports, Wayne has come out on top in his longstanding legal dispute with his record label, meaning that his long awaited Carter V album could finally see the light of day. Per The Blast, a notice filed by Lil Wayne’s attorney on May 23 claims that “all sides” were down for dismissing Wayne’s $50 million lawsuit against Birdman and co. Universal then reportedly cut a settlement check to Wayne for well over “$10 million”.

Of that $10 million, none of that came from Birdman.

The bigger news? Wayne is officially OFF Cash Money and will be releasing Tha Carter V straight through Universal Music Group, Cash Money’s parent company.

The story behind Tha Carter V dates as far back as 2012 when Wayne was threatening retirement again. There were promo billboard put up throughout New Orleans and even speculation from Drake, Kobe Bryant and Birdman himself. “Without a doubt,” Birdman told Rap Up in February. “You will get [the album] this year. It’s gonna be well worth the wait . . . [Wayne] is the best ever to me. A lot of success coming from under his umbrella.”

