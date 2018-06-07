Masked Men Throw Hatchet At Black Teenager Getting Off A School Bus

On Tuesday, June 5, a 14-year-old boy was getting off a school bus in North Brookfield, Massachusetts. According to WHDH.com, “two masked men in a passing Jeep flung a hatchet at his head and began yelling racial slurs.” The hatchet reportedly just missed him, his mother explained, “It went right past his head. He ducked back. It landed right in front of him.”
Another parent said, “I don’t know what to say. It’s unbelievable. I’m just shocked.”
Police are now trying to locate the masked men.
Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and the hatchet has not been found. North Brookfield Police Chief Mark Smith said, “There’s no reason for those words to have been said. I can’t look at it any other way than a hate crime.” Police are increasing patrols in the area.
Sadly, this is one of many incidents. Hate crimes have spiked in America — and it started the day after President Trump was elected. According to The Washington Post, FBI data shows that “reported hate crimes with racial or ethnic bias jumped the day after President Trump won the 2016 election.”
From Tennessee to New Jersey to college campuses, there have been countless reports of hate crimes. In addition, Massachusetts, where the teenager was nearly hit with a hatchet, ranks as one of the top places for hate crimes in the country.
Clearly, President Donald Trump has emboldened white nationalists with his racist dog whistles that speak directly to them.
