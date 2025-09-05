Druski Asks Fans If He’s Canceled Following NASCAR Racial Skit

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Druski is no stranger to pushing boundaries in comedy, but his latest skit may have gone too far for some viewers. The comedian shocked fans when he appeared in what many are calling “white face,” wearing extensive makeup to pass as a white man while portraying a stereotypical NASCAR fan at a recent event.

The transformation was striking. Druski painted his face, arms, and torso to appear lighter and even added a farmer’s tan sunburn for authenticity. He topped off the look with a mullet wig, scruffy beard, American flag cowboy hat, and overalls, showing off fake tattoos of the U.S. flag on his chest. The performance was recorded among real NASCAR attendees, where Druski used an exaggerated southern accent, drank beer with fans, and blasted Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” from a truck.

But it was not just the look that drew attention — it was the behavior. In clips that have now gone viral, Druski was shown spitting at the feet of Black men walking by and telling another, “You lost, boy?” before warning him to “find something safe to do.” The shocking moments left audiences split between admiration for his boldness and disgust at the racist antics.

On social media, some of Druski’s 1.2 million followers were amazed at the dedication. “The sunburn farmer’s tan is above and beyond,” one user wrote. Another compared it to Robert Downey Jr.’s infamous blackface role in Tropic Thunder, marveling at how convincing the transformation looked. “Your makeup artist deserves an award,” another fan added. Some even went as far as calling it “performance art at the highest level.”

However, many others felt the skit crossed a line. NASCAR fans pointed out that the sport has long fought to distance itself from racist stereotypes, and Druski’s portrayal only made those associations stronger. “It’s funny but hard to watch,” one commenter admitted. Another NASCAR follower wrote, “This is exactly the stereotype the sport needs to move away from.”

Others were more blunt, criticizing Druski for targeting Black men in the skit. “Now we’ve got Druski cosplaying as a racist white dude and harassing Black fans,” one user wrote in frustration.

With more than 52 million views and nearly half a million likes on X (formerly Twitter), the skit has achieved viral success — but not without stirring controversy. The debate over whether it’s satire, art, or simply offensive reflects a larger conversation about race, comedy, and how far performers can go when holding up a mirror to society.

