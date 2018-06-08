Trump Testifying In Colin Kaepernick’s Collusion Case? Here’s How The President Can Be Subpoenad

Colin Kaepernick has found a new way to strengthen his collusion argument against the NFL. The former San Francisco quarterback’s legal team is going to subpeona President Donald Trump to testify in Kaep’s case, Yahoo Sports reported.
Kaepernick, who is now a free agent, filed grievances against the NFL last October, saying that league owners punished him for his kneeling protests against police brutality that won support from several other players including Eric Reid and Marquise Goodwin. The league has faced major pressure from Trump and his administration to stop players from kneeling since last year.
RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Files ‘Collusion’ Complaint Against NFL Owners
Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other officials may be forced to talk on the record about their “political involvement” with the NFL, sources said to Yahoo. The administration may also have to fess up to the pressure that they put on the league to stop protests. Multiple NFL owners have already spilled the tea on their meetings with Trump about kneeling — a fact that will be brought up by Kaep’s legal team.
It won’t be an easy road for Kaepernick and his legal team, but here’s how they can get Trump and company to court:
Lawyers are going to have to craft a lengthy argument for the system arbitrator overseeing the case. They will have to make clear why Trump and his officials’ testimonies are relevant—and what impact the depositions would have on justifying Kaepernick’s grievances with the NFL. If the arbitrator rules in Kaep’s favor, then his lawyers could seek the subpoenas in a district court under the Federal Arbitration Act and get a judge’s approval. However, one huge question must be weighted by the court.
The question is if Trump can actually be forced by the courts to sit for a deposition as the president. A judge ruled Tuesday (June 5) that Trump sit for a deposition in a lawsuit brought by Summer Zervos, a former The Apprentice contestant who said the president defamed her with his claim that she lied about him groping and kissing her without consent in 2007. However, Mark Kasowitz, a lawyer for Trump, argued that the president is immune from prosecution, with lawyers having appealed the case to the New York Court of Appeals.
Trump could choose to deny the testimony request in Kaepernick’s case, and if that happens, other branches of the justice system could get involved to try to enforce the subpeona.
Kaepernick’s latest move against the NFL comes as Sean Diddy Combs has also criticized the league for its new anthem policy. Combs changed his mind about moving forward with buying the Carolina Panthers, he said during an interview with BigBoyTV Thursday.
“Man, I really wanted to go in there and be a part of the NFL and try to be a positive change,” Combs said. “This last move though, I don’t even want to own an NFL team no more. I don’t want to be associated with oppressing Black men. I don’t want to be associated with telling grown-ass men what they can do and cannot do.”
