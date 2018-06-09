National
Home > National

Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary Pardon

Khalilah Ali breaks down Trump's foolishness.

1 reads
Leave a comment

In case you missed it, while talking to reporters at the White House yesterday, he mentioned more potential pardons, saying, “I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali. The pardons are a very positive thing for a president. The power to pardon is a beautiful thing.” Only problem is —  there is nothing to pardon.

The legendary Muhammad Ali refused to serve in the Vietnam War, which was illegal, but in 1971 the Supreme Court reversed Ali’s conviction. In addition, President Jimmy Carter gave blanket amnesty to draft evaders in 1977.

Ali’s ex-wife, Khalilah Ali, who was married to  him from 1967 to 1976 is now speaking out.

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

Khalilah told TMZ,  “He’s gone,” she said. “You want to give somebody a pardon who’s alive. … I think [Trump] probably was a fan of Ali and he thought he would say something positive about him. That must be it, but it’s a little too late for that, he probably did it with good intentions, but he’s on the late show.”

She also added, “I think the pardon should go to those who kneel, that’s who should get the pardons, that would be putting it in the right perspective, in the right place. If he accepts Muhammad Ali being right for what he did, and want to give him a pardon, then that pardon should be going out to all those people who kneel.”

As we said yesterday, how about for the racist Birther Movement? How about an apology to Colin Kaepernick for trying to ruin his career? How about an apology to the Central Park Five for still saying guilty, after the exonerated by the state Supreme Court in 2014?

Watch Khalilah talk more about Trump below:

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

13 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary Pardon was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close