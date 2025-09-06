The Fumble: Kawhi Leonard’s $28M Scandal, Arch Manning’s Terrible Start To CFB Season, & More

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

The college football season has finally rolled around, and one of the most anticipated quarterbacks expected to make that big jump is Arch Manning.

As the grandson and nephew of football royalty, his Texas Longhorns were upset by the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in the season opener.

Though he showed flashes of potential, he’d miss key throws throughout the game, completing just 17 of his 30 passes.

The Fumble cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry debate the QB’s debut.

Rodney is unsure how Manning can regain all the hype he had coming into this campaign.

“Watching it, especially those first three quarters, it was one of the worst quarterback performances that I’ve ever seen by somebody who ever had the word Heisman candidate next to their name,” Rodney said. “Arch Manning is the overwhelming favorite—well, was the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman. And I think in game one, he lost all consideration.”

Love 100.3? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Samaria went a little easier on the 21-year-old, blaming his season-opening loss on the pressure that comes with him sitting on the bench for two seasons and how much weight his last name holds in the sport.

Fans always wondered how, weeks after winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors, the Los Angeles Clippers were able to sign Kawhi Leonard. Other than returning home, journalist Pablo Torre uncovered an alleged scheme that allowed the Clippers to circumvent the salary cap to pay him $28 million from a shady, now bankrupt company, Aspiration.

Rodney suggests that using his initials and jersey number in the alleged shell company wasn’t smart, and his handlers should have done a better job to keep prying eyes from suspecting anything. Plus, he wasn’t too shocked, given Leonard’s infamous Uncle Dennis and his meddling in business deals.

“There were a lot of conversations about the way his uncle was handling his free agency, right? They were saying his uncle was asking for things that are outside of the usual realm of the NBA contract. They were asking for the ability to use private jets and all of these things. So, the idea that Kawhi Leonard would be involved in this… is not like the biggest shock to me,” Rodney said.

Terry recalls that when he signed with the Clippers in 2019, he also wondered why he chose the Clippers, which eventually led to a thorough investigation.

Angel Reese may have also broken the unwritten rule of badmouthing her Chicago Sky teammates when she criticized a veteran teammate’s abilities, and even if Hailey Van Lith is ready for the bright lights of the playoffs. See the cohosts reaction to her comments.

Check out some of the latest The Fumble segments above.

The Fumble: Kawhi Leonard’s $28M Scandal, Arch Manning’s Terrible Start To CFB Season, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com