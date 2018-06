Ohio Man “Jamaican Rick” Is Arrested For Human Trafficking Charges

Police have arrested a man wanted for human trafficking.

54-year-old, “Jamaican Rick”, was taken into custody Thursday around 7:30 pm in west Columbus.

Jamaican Rick, who’s real name is Andrew Harris was wanted for allegedly leading an illegal enterprise involving human trafficking.

According to Police, Jamaican Rick the website Backpage.com to gather promote his human trafficking ring. He and his associates forced women to commit commercial sex acts through extreme violence and exploitation of the women’s addictions. According to reports, Jamaican Rick used a blowtorch to torture a woman who refused to perform sexual acts.

Source: 10TV

