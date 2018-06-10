Black Music Month: R. Kelly

Exclusives
R. Kelly

Source: Creative Services / Radio One

Robert Sylvester “R.” Kelly singer, songwriter, record producer, and former professional basketball player. The Chicago native started his singing career in the late 1980s and debuted in 1992 with the group Public Announcement. After going solo in 1993, Kelly released his debut “12 Play.” The album gave Kelly his first number-one hit, “Bump N’ Grind”, which spent a record-breaking 12 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart. The album eventually going six times platinum.

In 1995, Kelly garnered his first-ever Grammy nominations; two nominations for writing, producing and composing Michael Jackson’s last number one hit “You Are Not Alone”

Kellz also signed a contract to play professional basketball with the Atlantic City Seagulls of the USBL.

Controversy followed Kelly throughout his career. A27-year-old Kelly and a then 15-year-old singer protege Aaliyah were illegally married in a secret wedding ceremony on August 31, 1994. In 2002, a video surfaced allegedly showing Kelly engaging in sex with, and urinating on, an underage girl. In June 2002, Kelly was indicted in Chicago on 21 counts of child pornography. He was later found not guilty.

His awards include a Guinness World Records, 3 Grammy Awards, 2 American Music Awards, 1 BET Awards, 6 NAACP Image Awards, 11 Soul Train Awards, and numerous Billboard Music Awards.

Photos
