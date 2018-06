New music from Mariah Carey on the way

Mariah Carey is working on a new album. She made the reveal during her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday night. She said she is working with two young song writers to curate the project. Her seven-year-old twins also recorded their own track for it, but she is unsure about whether or not it will be included. Carey’s last release was 2014’s “Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse.” She is also preparing for an residency in Las Vegas called “The Butterfly Returns,” which kicks off in July.

