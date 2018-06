Father Saves The Day When Two-Year-Old Daughter Gets Stage Fright During Ballet Performance

During her first performance, two-year-old Bella suffered a case of stage fright as soon as she stepped on stage. As the tears rolled down her face, her father came to the rescue. In the video, Marc Daniels rushed to his daughter’s rescue and began performing the cutesy ballet routine by her side as he held his youngest daughter, Suri, in his arms.

Source Madamenoire

A Must Watch On National Children’s Day – Father Saves The Day – You WILL Smile was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

