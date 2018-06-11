Robert DeNiro Keeps It Simple & Says “F*** Trump” At The 2018 Tony Awards

Award winning actor Robert DeNiro has been one of Donald Trump‘s most outspoken and harshiest critics. He kept the trend going Sunday night at the 2018 Tony Awards by keeping it short and Simple: F*** Trump.
“I’m going to say one thing, F— Trump,” De Niro said while pumping his fists in the air. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f— Trump.”
DeNiro received a rousing ovation after his proclamation and flexed his muscles. CBS struggled to remove the bleep from the live broadcast. The actor was on hand to bring Rock legend Bruce Springsteen on stage to perform at the 2018 Tony Awards.
Trump hasn’t tweeted yet but we know what’s next.
Celebrating Black Tony Award Winners
1. Audra McDonald – Six-Time Tony Award Winner1 of 49
2. Hinton Battle – Three-Timee Tony Award Winner2 of 49
3. George C. Wolfe (as Director) – Two-Time Tony Award Winner3 of 49
4. James Earl Jones – Two-Time Tony Award Winner4 of 49
5. Viola Davis – Two-Time Tony Award Winner5 of 49
6. Bill T. Jones – Two-Time Tony Award Winner6 of 49
7. Gregory Hines – Two-Time Tony Award Winner7 of 49
8. Juanita Hall, First African American Tony Winner8 of 49
9. Harry Belafonte – First African American Male Winner9 of 49
10. Lorraine Hansberry, Playwright10 of 49
11. Joseph A. Walker, Playwright11 of 49
12. Whoopi Goldberg , Producer12 of 49
13. Tamara Tunie, Producer13 of 49
14. August Wilson, Playwright14 of 49
15. LaChanze15 of 49
16. Leslie Uggams16 of 49
17. Brian Stokes Mitchell17 of 49
18. Ben Harney18 of 49
19. Virginia Capers19 of 49
20. Cleavon Little20 of 49
21. Ben Vereen21 of 49
22. Billy Porter22 of 49
23. Diahann Carroll23 of 49
24. Jennifer Holliday24 of 49
26. Ruth Brown26 of 49
27. Patina Miller27 of 49
28. Heather Headley28 of 49
29. Kenny Leon29 of 49
30. Phylicia Rashad30 of 49
31. Laurence Fishburne31 of 49
32. Nell Carter32 of 49
33. Mary Alice33 of 49
34. Ron Simons34 of 49
35. Sarah Jones35 of 49
36. Stew36 of 49
37. George Faison37 of 49
38. Cicely Tyson38 of 49
39. Savion Glover39 of 49
40. Jeffrey Wright40 of 49
41. Courtney B. Vance41 of 49
42. Anika Noni Rose42 of 49
43. Lena Horne43 of 49
44. Pearl Bailey44 of 49
45. Melba Moore45 of 49
46. Lynn Thigpen46 of 49
47. Nikki James47 of 49
48. Dee Dee Bridgewater48 of 49
Robert DeNiro Keeps It Simple & Says “F*** Trump” At The 2018 Tony Awards was originally published on woldcnews.com