National
Home > National

Another Black Teenage Girl Goes Missing In Chicago As Fears Rise Of A Serial Kidnapper

Victoria Garrett has not been seen since June 5. She is only 15 years old.

3 reads
Leave a comment

Women and girls are disappearing on the West Side of Chicago. On March 16, Anna Stanislawczyk, who was 18, went missing and has not been seen since. On April 25, 15-year-old Sadaria Davis vanished after leaving her East Garfield Park neighborhood in Chicago. On May 11, Davis’ body was found six blocks away from East Garfield Park in a vacant apartment. On May 25, Shantieya Smith, 26, went missing and has not been seen since. Now another girl has disappeared, 15-year-old Victoria Garrett, on June 5.

See Also: Days After the Anniversary of Kenneka Jenkins’ Death, Chicago Faces Another Devastating Loss

According WGN in Chicago, “Victoria Garrett, 15, was last seen Monday in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street. She is also known to frequent the areas of 13th Street and Lawndale Avenue and Chicago Ave and Hamlin Avenue. She is described as African-American, 5 feet 4 inches and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.”

WGN reports that Chicago Police Department “has not determined the cases are related.” Stanislawczyk is white and the others are Black.

Rev. Robin Hood told WGN, “We started noticing that young women were disappearing and nobody was finding them. Increasingly, the neighborhood began to talk about people that were missing. We know sometimes that people who are runaways or missing — they sometimes show up. But the fear that we have … is that these last four young ladies didn’t show up, and one of them is dead.” He also added, “It’s terrifying. It really doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out something is going on.”

When 15-year-old Sadaria Davis disappeared, rumors began circulating on social media that she was found mutilated and some of her organs were missing. As we reported, the Chicago Police Department told NewsOne they “cannot confirm those details and the cause of death is unknown.”

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by these tragedies. We also hope the Chicago Police Department is handling these cases with urgency and giving the family members of the missing complete transparency.

We will keep you posted as more info surfaces.

SEE ALSO:

Ben Carson Called Black Illinois Town A ‘Dying Community’ And Is Doing Nothing To Fix It

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Everything You Need To Know About The Black Woman Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Get Released From Prison

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Another Black Teenage Girl Goes Missing In Chicago As Fears Rise Of A Serial Kidnapper was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close